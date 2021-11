Rănile lăsate de valurile COVID printre cei din prima linie. Asistenta care în nouă luni și-a pierdut soțul, mama și sora

Nurses treat a corona patient in the Covid IC ward in the Van Weel-Bethesda Hospital who is on a ventilator. The crowds are huge in the hospitals again because the infections are rising fast and many corona patients have to go to hospitals again because they need care also in the cohort department. The RIVM recorded 19,274 new coronavirus infections between Sunday and Monday morning, beating a record set last Thursday by nearly 3,000. The figure was revealed in an update of raw data that also included information missing from the reports on Saturday and Sunday due to a telecommunications error at the GGD health service.Dirksland, Netherlands, November 16, 2021. Photo by Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM