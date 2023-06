Members of the fire brigade are seen near the Terfener tunnel in Fritzens, western Austria, where a fire broke out for unknown reasons on June 7, 2023. A Nightjet train with about 200 passengers on board was in the tunnel at the time the fire broke out. No casualties were reported so far.,Image: 782046049, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Austria OUT SOUTH TYROL OUT, Model Release: no