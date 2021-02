Poliţia a anunţat că Silento, Ricky Hawk, a fost arestat pe 1 februarie pentru crimă, după ce vărul său, Frederick Rooks, a fost găsit mort împușcat pe 21 ianuarie.

Today, Ricky Hawk, 23, was arrested for the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks, 34. On January 21, the DeKalb County Police Department investigated Rooks’ death after he was found shot on Deep Shoals Circle. Hawk is in the DeKalb County Jail charged with Murder. #WeAreDKPD pic.twitter.com/AfaA8CtXgx