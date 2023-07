- (PICTURED SNOOTY THE SHARK) These stunning pictures capture the unlikely bond between this diver and an incredibly smiley female lemon shark. Jeff Joel, from Jupiter, Florida, has snapped over 10,000 pictures of sharks but he's never bonded with a shark quite like he did when he met Snooty eight years ago off the coast of his hometown Jupiter, Florida. According to Jeff, Snooty is a very sociable character which is a common trait with lemon sharks however, Snooty's eye-catching grin stands alone and has led her to form an eight-year long friendship with this diver. Jeff wants to use his photography to help spread awareness of these sharks as up to 100 million are killed for their fins each year. He hopes that his adorable friendship with Snooty demonstrates that the animals aren't just killing machines.,Image: 760667013, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: It is not permitted to use or publish this image in a way which does not reflect a fair and true representation of the original context or in a manner which might be defamatory to any person or body or which is likely to bring the image Caters News or its licensees into disrepute., Model Release: no