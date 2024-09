A woman takes shelter from the sun under an umbrella, on July 18, 2024, in Madrid, Spain. The first heat wave of the summer puts today in yellow or orange warning to almost all Spain, with temperatures that will exceed 40 degrees in some points, as reported by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).specifically, in Andalusia is at significant risk Cordoba, Granada, Huelva, Jaen and Seville. Photo by Eduardo Parra/Europa Press/ABACAPRESS.COM