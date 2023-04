Editorul a dat-o afară pe șefa revistei care a publicat interviul fals cu Michael Schumacher: „Nu ar fi trebuit să apară niciodată așa ceva"

epa10581736 Copies of the edition of German weekly magazine Die Aktuelle with the cover announcing a fake interview with Michael Schumacher sit in a shelf at a news agent in Berlin, Germany, 20 April 2023. A spokesperson for the Schumacher family announced to take legal actions against the magazine that runs their cover with a story with a picture of Schumacher and under the headline "Michael Schumacher, the first interview" which was generated by an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. Formula One legend Schumacher retreated from public life following a skiing accident in the French Alps in 2013 and his family has remained protective of his privacy. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE