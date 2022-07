epa08228734 Casino workers wearing protective masks await customers as the Casino reopens in Macao, China, 20 February 2020. Twenty-nine casinos are to reopen starting 20 February, and 12 remain closed, the authorities of the gambling capital said, one of the regions that have identified cases of infection by the coronavirus Covid-19. After 15 days of closure, Macau's government said on 17 February that the casinos could reopen, giving operators 30 days to return to business. EPA-EFE/CARMO CORREIA