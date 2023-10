October 13, 2023, Undisclosed, Israel: Undisclosed (Israel), 13/10/2023.- IDF 'Merkava' battle tanks maneuver at an area along the border with Gaza, southern Israel, 13 October 2023. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on 13 October called for the evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes southwards 'for their own safety and protection' and to move south of the Wadi Gaza, warning that in the following days Israeli military operations will take place in the Palestinian city. More than 1,300 Israelis have been killed and over 3,200 others injured, according to the IDF, after the Islamist movement Hamas launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October. More than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed and over 6,600 others injured in Gaza since Israel launched retaliatory air strikes, Palestinian health officials said. (Credit Image: © Atef Safadi/EFE via ZUMA Press)