epa08782075 Municipal police officers walks on empty Charles Bridge during the night curfew in Prague, Czech Republic, 28 October 2020. Czech government decided about night-time curfew from 28 October, in time from 9pm to 4.59am as the Czech Republic recorded a rise in the COVID-19 disease resulting in the government to impose a series of new further restrictive measures. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK