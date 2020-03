epa04498796 UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon (L), World Bank President Jim Yong Kim (C) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Legarde (R), leave the podium after participating in a press conference on Ebola response at the World Bank in Washington, DC, USA 21 November 2014. The press conference centered on the containment of Ebola cases in Mali. The number of people who have become infected with Ebola has reached 15,351 in a total of eight countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on 21 November. Since the outbreak started in West Africa late last year, 5,459 people have died from the virus disease. EPA/SHAWN THEW