Police use tear gas to disperse protesters outside the headquarters of Democrats' Party in Tirana on January 8, 2022. Albanian police used water cannon truck and tear gas to disperse hundreds of opposition supporters who broke into the Democratic Party’s headquarters within an internal fight for its leadership. A veteran Albanian statesman and former leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) Sali Berisha has gathered supporters in a bid to oust party's current leader Lulzim Basha. Berisha, who ruled Albania for eight years until 2013, accuses Basha of being "taken hostage" by socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama.,Image: 651439420, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia