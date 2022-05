Americanul care a „îmbrăcat” 30 de kilograme de deșeuri, timp de o lună. Ce mesaj vrea să transmită

Environmental activist Rob Greenfield walks around Beverly Hills, California May 16, 2022 wearing a suit filled with every piece of trash he has generated living and consuming like a typical American for one month to raise awareness about how much garbage just one person generates. Greenfield is currently on day 27 of the 30-day project and is wearing 63 lbs (28,5kg) of trash. We all know someone with a rubbish fashion sense, but Rob Greenfield is proud to be wearing garbage -- it's all part of a plan to show just how much trash we unthinkingly throw away every month. The campaigner is wandering the streets of Los Angeles and surrounding cities in a specially designed suit that holds all of the junk he has produced over the last few weeks.,Image: 692530476, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: TO GO WITH AFP STORY, "What a waste: US campaigner wears his trash for a month", Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia