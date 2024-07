Român dat dispărut în Aeroportul Fiumicino din Italia. Detaliul care îngreunează căutările

An installation at Rome Fiumicino airport terminal by the artist Marcantonio called "Great Soul" showing the skeleton of a whale , illuminated inside by lamps from all over the world. The work was installed in January 2023 and is a reference to the environmental crisis and fragility of nature and to what everyone can do to contribute to its preservation. Grande Anima whale installation, Fiumicicno Airport, Fiumicino Airport, Rome, Italy - 16 Mar 2023,Image: 763243129, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no