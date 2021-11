epa09595976 A man wearing a protective face mask looks from the door at the Charles bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, 21 November 2021. Starting from 22 November, Czech will follow the 'Bavarian Model' by imposing the 2G rule. The new restrictions cancel negative COVID-19 tests as a valid certificate to visit public spaces and only allows vaccination certificates or proof of recent recovery from COVID-19. EPA-EFE/MILAN KAMMERMAYER