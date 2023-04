A woman walks next to the Russian Soyuz MS-18 space capsule which brought back to the Earth on October 17, 2021 Russian actress Yulia Peresild, in Moscow on April 18, 2023. The Russian actress and film director spent 12 days on the International Space Station (ISS) shooting scenes for the first movie made in Space. The first night of "Challenge" is scheduled on April 20, 2023.,Image: 770133571, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no