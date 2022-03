epa07633848 The new protective shelter over the remains of the nuclear reactor Unit 4 at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, is seen through a bus window in Chernobyl, Ukraine, 07 June 2019. The miniseries Chernobyl (2019) made by HBO depicts the explosion`s aftermath, the vast clean-up operation and the subsequent inquiry. The success of a U.S. television miniseries examining the world`s worst nuclear accident has driven up the number of tourists wanting to see the plant and the ghostly abandoned town of Prypyat as local media report. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO