epa09917350 A picture taken during a visit to Luhansk organized by the Russian military shows local people walk near a Russian soldier as he guards near the place where humanitarian aid is distributed in Mariupol, Ukraine, 29 April 2022. According to Eduard Basurin, spokesman of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR): 'after two months of continued hostility in the city, the main battles in Mariupol are over'. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY