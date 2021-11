epaselect epa09557791 A nurse prepares a syringe with a dose of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination point at the State Department Store GUM, in Moscow, Russia, 01 November 2021. Authorities approved non-working week from 28 October to 07 November in Russia to curb the fast spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections. Restrictions are also put in place during the non-working week, such as the closure of shopping malls, beauty salons, fitness centers and car services. However, pharmacies, hospitals, food stores, museums and theaters will stay open. Cafes and restaurants will only open for takeout and delivery orders. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV