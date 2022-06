10020922 Smoke from shelling rises near a mine waste bank in Lysychansk, Luhansk area, Ukraine, 18 June 2022, five kilometers north-east of Severodonetsk. The city and its surroundings have turned into a battlefield in the past weeks. Russian troops on 24 February had invaded Ukraine, starting a conflict that provoked death, destruction and a humanitarian crisis ever since. EPA-EFE/OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK