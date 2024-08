8500079 20.08.2023 The Aeroflot Airbus A330 "Andrei Sakharov" aircraft takes off for its retro flight on the route Moscow-Krasnoyarsk-Moscow marking the Russia's Air Fleet Day at Krasnoyarsk International Airport named after Dmitry Hvorostovsky outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Ilya Naymushin / Sputnik