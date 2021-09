MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 28, 2021: Roman Dobrokhotov, the editor-in-chief of The Insider (its domain manager declared a foreign agent in Russia), walks out after interrogation at the Internal Affairs Ministry's Office for southwestern Moscow's Akademichesky District as a libel case witness, his flat searched as well as his parents'. Moscow police believe an unidentified person from an unidentified location used Dobrokhotov's Twitter account no later than November 20 last year to post a message containing fraudulent information on the MH-17 downing. Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS,Image: 623914661, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia