epa09799232 A woman puts her hand against the window inside a bus during the evacuation of civilians to Kiev, carried by territorial defense fighters, in the small city of Irpin, near Kiev, Ukraine, 03 March 2022. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the military offensive in Ukraine has caused destruction of civilian infrastructure and civilian casualties, driving thousands of people from their homes seeking safety and assistance. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law. EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL PALINCHAK