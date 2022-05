epa09900646 An elderly woman from Melitopol sits in a car as she with other evacuees who fled from the Russian occupied areas in South Ukraine arrive on their own cars at the evacuation point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 21 April 2022. Thousands of people trapped in Mariupol and other cities occupied by the Russian army in South Ukraine wait to be evacuated to Ukraine's controlled areas by buses and their own cars. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY