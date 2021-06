A Russian man sits at a vaccination point after receiving an injection of Russia's Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against COVID-19 at the vaccination point at the shopping center Solaris in Moscow, Russia, 25 June 2021. According to the Mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin, starting 28 June 2021, only those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and who have recovered within the last six months, or with a negative PCR test valid for three days, will be able to visit catering places in Moscow. EPA-EFE/,Image: 617854258, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia