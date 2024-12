Scut roman vechi de 1.800 de ani, descoperit în Siria, oferă o fereastră unică spre trecut

Scut roman vechi de 1.800 de ani, descoperit în Siria, foto: Profimedia Images Top: remains of a leather military sandal; bottom right, reconstruction of rectangular scutum from Dura Europos, Syria with linen and hide covering pulled back to show wooden construction; bottom middle, inside of the shield and detail of metal rim. Watercolour by Peter Connolly (1935–2012).,Image: 277357756, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Peter Connolly's artistic copyright cleared via akg-images This artwork is not in the public domain. akg-images represents the artistic copyright of this artist, please contact us for more information and to clear the necessary permissions., Model Release: no