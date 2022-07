TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 8 : A special edition of a Japanese national newspaper is distributed in the street on July 8, 2022 in Tokyo downtown, Japan, as Shinzo Abe, Former Prime minister of Japan, was shot on the morning the same day during a street meeting as he was support a LDP (Liberal Democratic Party) candidate of the ruling party at Nara city, Japan. David Mareuil / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM