epa09189962 Czech President Milos Zeman delivers speech at courtyard as almost 30,000 candles placed at Prague Castle, in Prague, Czech Republic, 10 May 2021. Prague Castle commemorates death of almost 30,000 Czech COVID-19 victims during the largest act of reverence in the history of Prague Castle. White candles fill three courtyards of Prague Castle. The daily numbers of newly confirmed positive COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Czech Republic. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK