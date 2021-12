epa08440986 Opposition activist and blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky, wearing a protective face mask, speaks to his supporters during a rally in Minsk, Belarus, 24 May 2020. The presidential campaign has kicked off in Belarus, with the election scheduled for 09 August 2020. Incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, who has held an iron grip on power since Belarus' independence in 1991, is the clear frontrunner to win reelection for a sixth consecutive term. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH