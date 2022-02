Şi Belgia îşi sfătuieşte cetăţenii să părăsească Ucraina

epa09429860 Belgium's Foreign Affairs Minister Sophie Wilmes speaks during a press conference in Brussels, Belgium, 26 August 2021. For security reasons due to the risk of a terrorist attack on Kabul airport grounds, the government of Belgium has decided to end the evacuations from Kabul airport in Afghanistan, after over 1,400 people were evacuated during Belgian operation Red Kite. EPA-EFE/HATIM KAGHAT / POOL