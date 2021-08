Siberia, afectată de sute de incendii de vegetație. De 3 luni ard păduri din cea mai friguroasă regiune a Rusiei

This photograph taken on July 26, 2021, shows a forest fire outside the village of Byas-Kyuel. Fuelled by a June heatwave, wildfires have swept through more than 1.5 million hectares of Yakutia's swampy coniferous taiga with more than a month still to go in Siberia's annual fire season. It is the third straight year that Russia's coldest region -- with a border on the Arctic ocean -- has seen wildfires so vicious that they have nearly overwhelmed its Aerial Forest Protection Service.,Image: 623985589, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: To go with AFP story Evan Gershkovich, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia