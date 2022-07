epa09997147 People of LGBT community wave the large rainbow colored flag during a parade to mark pride day 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 June 2022. Thousands of Thai and foreigns are taking part in the parade at Silom Road, a major business district of Bangkok, of the pride month is celebrated across the world annually in June to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall uprising to raise awareness and promote sexual diversity equal rights for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community. Thailand has been regarded as 'Utopia', a haven friendly country for LGBTQ people but the kingdom still ban and not legally recognize same-sex marriage. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK