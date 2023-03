Serghei Șoigu i-a premiat pe soldații ruși având în spate un poster cu o imagine furată dintr-un afiș al unei companii ucrainene

epa10502188 A still image taken from a handout video provided by the Russian Defence Ministry's press service shows Russian Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu (C) and Commander of Russia's Eastern military district General Rustam Muradov (R) during Shoigu's inspection of the positions of Russian troops at an undisclosed location in Ukraine, 04 March 2023. Russia’s Defense Ministry said that Shoigu inspected the forward command post of a unit of the 'Vostok' forces in the south Donetsk direction, working in the zone of the ‘special military operation’, adding that the chief of defense’ visit focused on the organization of comprehensive support for troops, including conditions for the safe deployment of personnel, as well as the inspection of work of medical and rear units. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES