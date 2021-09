epa08487861 (FILE) Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, attends wreath laying ceremony at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam, 02 March 2019 (reissued 16 June 2020. North Korea has blown up its joint liaison office with the South near the border town of Kaesong, it was reported 16 June 2020. Kim Yo-jong had threatened to demolish the office in a statement at the weekend. EPA-EFE/JORGE SILVA / POOL