epa07449496 A staff member pours whiskey from a bottle inside the Kavalan Distillery compound in Yuanshan, Yilan County, Taiwan, 18 March 2019 (issued 20 March 2019). Taiwan is located far away from traditional producers of whiskey, where the natural conditions and climate are seen as unconducive to making fine whiskey. Taiwanese whiskey brand Kavalan, broke many stereotypes, including the need for long aging, the replication of the Scottish climate and most of the industry's common practices to produce its whiskey. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO