Spania se confruntă cu cel mai ridicat val de căldură din această perioadă a anului din ultimii 20 de ani, spun meteorologii

A man covers his head from the sun on a hot day in Madrid, Spain, Friday, June 10, 2022. Temperatures are rising with predictions that it will reach over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) by the weekend in some parts of Spain.,Image: 698689297, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia