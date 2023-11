Bottles of olive oil and labels with high prices from a large supermarket chain in Madrid. The price of olive oil in Spain has risen sharply in recent weeks; the sector indicates that the causes of the price increase are due to the increase in production costs after the war in Ukraine and the drought. The harvest decreased by half in 2022, so oil production has been reduced by 20%. Olive oil prices in Madrid, Spain - 02 Sep 2023,Image: 802482529, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no