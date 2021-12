epa05216198 A picture made available on 17 March 2016 shows females working in a rubber trees nursery at Daraniyagala 52 kms from Colombo, Sri Lanka 06 March 2016. History says that south Indian Tamils were brought to the island as laborers by the British who ruled the Island completely for about 150 years till independence was granted in 1948. This Indian origin minority Tamil population has swelled up to 800,000 with the majority still living and working in tea and rubber estates in the Central part of the Island. Despite the economic contribution rendered by these people to one of the top three foreign exchange earners of the Island, the benefits enjoyed by the people of estate sector has been minimal but scarce and developing in a very slow phase, which had made water, sanitary, healthcare, education, electricity, care for the aged and other healthy lifestyle aspects and reasonable salaries rather dreams than reality to these people. EPA/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA