epa09116685 People queue in a line to get the COVID-19 Vaccine at the FEMA Vaccination site opened in Miami-Dade College in Miami, Florida, USA, 05 April 2021. As of Monday, 05 April, all Florida residents shall be eligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccine as prescribed by the Food and Drug Administration. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for persons age 16 and up. The Moderna and Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) vaccines are authorized for persons age 18 and up, according to the Florida Department of Health department. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH