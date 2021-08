January 21, 2021, New York, New York, United States: Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul (red dress) visits of state vaccination site for COVID-19 at Aqueduct Race Track - Racing Hall. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul tours State vaccination site and thanks healthcare workers. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday, January 19, that the city will run out of first doses of COVID-19 vaccine sometime Thursday, January 21 without fresh supplies, city run sites started to reschedule appointments for the vaccination to the next week. (Credit Image: © Lev Radin/Pacific Press via ZUMA Wire)