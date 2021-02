epa02990042 Visitors sample Macallan single malt Scotch Whiskey during the International Whiskey Live Festival in Cape Town, South Africa, 02 November 2011. The festival is one of the largest consumer whiskey festivals in the world. From unusual whiskies to the most popular in the world the Whiskey Festival hosts a range in excess of 180 varieties available for sampling and purchase. EPA/NIC BOTHMA