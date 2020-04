epa08357976 A staff member works on swabs from patients for possible coronavirus infection at the central health laboratory amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Sanaa, Yemen, 11 April 2020, a day after the first case of coronavirus was reported in Yemen. Authorities in Yemen have reported the first known coronavirus infection in the war-torn nation, which until now was the last remaining country in the Arab world without any confirmed cases of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB