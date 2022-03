Strănepoata lui Nikita Hruşciov, către Putin: „Nu poţi face o naţiune să te iubească bombardând-o”. Ce complex îl afectează pe Putin

Two men are seen helping an old woman to walk through the rubbles of a destroyed apartment after she retrieved her belonging. As Russia intensify offensive bombardment and airstrikes while encircling the capital city of Ukraine, one residential building was hit by shelling on Wednesday early morning, on March 16, 2022, killing at least one civilian and injuring dozens. As Russia intensify offensive bombardment and airstrikes while encircling the capital city of Ukraine, one residential building was hit by shelling on Wednesday early morning, on March 16, 2022, killing at least one civilian and injuring dozens. Destroyed residential building after a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine - 17 Mar 2022,Image: 671545698, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia