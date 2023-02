epa10464504 Search and rescue team members walk near the site of collapsed buildings following a powerful earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, 13 February 2023. More than 30,000 people have died and thousands more were injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the regions EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU