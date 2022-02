epa04247925 A Hong Kong Customs officer displays seized ivory at the Hong Kong international airport, in Hong Kong, China, 10 June 2014. The ivory was detected by customs officers in the baggage of 15 Vietnamese passengers as they waited in the transit lounge to board their flight out of Hong Kong. According to the Hong Kong customs, the passengers, with their combined 790 kg of smuggled ivory contained in suitcases originated in Angola, were destined for Cambodia but transited from South Africa, Ethiopia, and South Korea on the way before being intercepted in Hong Kong. The total quantity of seized ivory in this case is the largest ever detected from air passengers. Traffic, the wildlife trade monitoring network, said that Cambodia and Vietnam are emerging as key a transit points for ivory bound for consumption in China. EPA/ALEX HOFFORD