ATH05-20010605-YLIKI, VIOTIA, GREECE: The dry shore of Lake Yliki, water supplier of Greek capital Athens, on Sunday 03 June 2001. The water level in the lake has dropped due to climatic changes in terms of less rainfalls and rise of temperature. Scientists expressed their worries for the continuous lack of drinking water in Greece once again on Tuesday 05 June 2001, the international day of environment. EPA PHOTO EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU