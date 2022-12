Passengers arrive to check in for their flights before a winter storm hits that threatens to close down air traffic at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 22 December 2022. Much of the US is under a winter storm warning as an arctic cold front is expected to bring below freezing temperatures, snow, and ice to much of the central states areas. The storm is expected to snarl travel on one of the busiest travel days of the year. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY