epa09733288 The vehicles of the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army leave the airport in Jasionka near Rzeszow, Poland, 06 February 2022. The temporary deployment of US forces in Poland is part of the efforts to strengthen NATO's eastern flank and to appease the concerns of US allies in the face of a possible escalation at the Russian-Ukraine border. EPA-EFE/DAREK DELMANOWICZ POLAND OUT