The U.S. has reported the lowest number of Covid-19 cases in more than a year, as the nation’s airports over Memorial Day weekend experienced the largest number of travelers since the pandemic began. The 11,976 new cases reported on May 29 were the lowest compared to the seven-day average was of 21,007 since March 31 of last year. 40.5% of adults are fully vaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. For unvaccinated people who represent a risk according to the CDC, a large device for detecting the virus has been set up within all over the terminals of JFK Airport in New York with testing, temperature measurement and even the possibility to get vaccinated. A poster displays the health recommendations to follow inside the airport.