TAIPEI, TAIWAN - AUGUST 3: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - "TAIWANESE PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE / POOL" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi meets Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei, Taiwan on August 3, 2022. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen Wednesday after visiting the island nation's legislature amid persistent warnings by Chinese officials. Tsai conferred Taiwan’s civilian award the Order of the Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon on Pelosi. Taiwan Presidential Office/Pool / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM