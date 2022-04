The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) transits the Atlantic Ocean during a strait transit exercise in the Atlantic Ocean on January 30, 2019. Abraham Lincoln is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12. The components of CSG 12 embody a “team-of-teams” concept, combining advanced surface, air and systems assets to create and sustain operational capability. This enables them to prepare for and conduct global operations, have effective and lasting command and control, and demonstrate dedication and commitment to becoming the strongest warfighting force for the Navy and the nation. On Monday, January 3, 2022, the USS Abraham Lincoln departed from San Diego on a regularly scheduled deployment for the first time under Captain Amy Bauernschmidt’s command. She is the first woman to lead one of the Navy's 11 nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. Photo by Clint Davis / US Navy via CNP/ABACAPRESS.COM